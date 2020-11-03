Renault Trafic E-Tech electric named Van of the Year 2027
New Trafic E-Tech electric was named Van of the Year 2027 at the International Van of the Year (IVOTY) awards ceremony held during the IAA transportation show in Hanover on 14 September 2026. The Renault van was a unanimous choice for the panel of 26 trade journalists from 26 European countries. The van is part […]
Segen partners with Zopa to offer solar and battery finance
Segen has announced a partnership with digital bank Zopa to provide financing for residential customers to install solar and storage under the Segen Finance brand. The offering will allow homeowners to spread the cost of installing solar and storage systems, while helping installers convert more enquiries into completed projects. The partnership expands Segen Finance into […]
Honeywell Home evohome named heating product of the year at ASCP Awards 2026
The Honeywell Home evohome smart zoning thermostat has scooped the Heating Product of the Year at the 2026 Association of Safety and Compliance Professionals (ASCP) Awards. The award highlights evohome’s ability to provide targeted, room-by-room heating control, which can help housing providers reduce unnecessary energy consumption while maintaining temperature comfort. At a time when social […]
Versinetic launches CongaEEL and MinnoRay boards enabling OEMs to build dual-socket EV chargers with one controller
Versinetic is launching two new charge controller boards designed to make AC EV chargers simpler and more cost-effective to build. CongaEEL and MinnoRay reduce the amount of hardware manufacturers need, including allowing two charging sockets to share a single controller rather than requiring one for each socket. The two boards, aimed at charge point OEMs and […]
The BIFIS Fitted Interiors Skills Hub – what you need to know
APHC and Powered Now announce new member benefit partnership
Read about the latest low-carbon news and technologies
Installers urged to consider pipework material as copper prices rise
Copper has long been a familiar material across construction and building services, chosen for its performance, durability and established reputation within the industry. But ongoing price increases are increasingly difficult to ignore, and forcing contractors to think twice about their pipework material choice. Andrew Lenton, director of business development for Pipe Centre, assesses the materials […]Read More
WD-40 launches water-based degreaser
WD-40 Company has introduced its first water-based formula. WD-40 Specialist Professional Degreaser (Water-Based) is a ready-to-use cleaner that can also be diluted to suit a wide range of cleaning jobs – such as degreasing hand and power tools. Its biodegradable formula cuts through dirt and grime quickly, even at low concentrations, while remaining non-abrasive and […]Read More
Less kit. More capability. The KNIPEX Pliers Wrench range
From a 100 mm XS to a 400 mm XL, the Pliers Wrench range is built to replace a set of spanners with a single, self-adjusting tool. Most installers carry a fair few spanners, enough to cover a decent spread of metric and imperial sizes for the fittings they come across. The KNIPEX Pliers Wrench […]Read More
Building water resilience: why installers are key to tackling scarcity
Water scarcity is rising rapidly up the construction industry’s agenda, but creating a more resilient built environment will require more than efficient products. Erin McCusker, Chief Impact Officer at LIXIL, tells Lucy Dixon why innovation, regulation, greater awareness and the influence of skilled installers must all work together. Following a summer in which drought conditions […]Read More