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Popular - Installers urged to consider pipework material as copper prices rise

Heating / September 17, 2026

Installers urged to consider pipework material as copper prices rise

Copper has long been a familiar material across construction and building services, chosen for its performance, durability and established reputation within the industry. But ongoing price increases are increasingly difficult to ignore, and forcing contractors to think twice about their pipework material choice. Andrew Lenton, director of business development for Pipe Centre, assesses the materials […]

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Popular - WD-40 launches water-based degreaser

Product News / September 17, 2026

WD-40 launches water-based degreaser

WD-40 Company has introduced its first water-based formula. WD-40 Specialist Professional Degreaser (Water-Based) is a ready-to-use cleaner that can also be diluted to suit a wide range of cleaning jobs – such as degreasing hand and power tools. Its biodegradable formula cuts through dirt and grime quickly, even at low concentrations, while remaining non-abrasive and […]

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Popular - Less kit. More capability. The KNIPEX Pliers Wrench range

Sponsored / September 16, 2026

Less kit. More capability. The KNIPEX Pliers Wrench range

From a 100 mm XS to a 400 mm XL, the Pliers Wrench range is built to replace a set of spanners with a single, self-adjusting tool. Most installers carry a fair few spanners, enough to cover a decent spread of metric and imperial sizes for the fittings they come across. The KNIPEX Pliers Wrench […]

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Popular - Building water resilience: why installers are key to tackling scarcity

Big Interviews / September 16, 2026

Building water resilience: why installers are key to tackling scarcity

Water scarcity is rising rapidly up the construction industry’s agenda, but creating a more resilient built environment will require more than efficient products. Erin McCusker, Chief Impact Officer at LIXIL, tells Lucy Dixon why innovation, regulation, greater awareness and the influence of skilled installers must all work together. Following a summer in which drought conditions […]

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